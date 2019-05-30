Four Oaks in need of diverse foster families, parents willing to take in teenagers

An eastern Iowa group that serves foster children has more kids than families to take them in, and it's looking for families to help out with a specifical group of kids.

Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections have 267 foster families and 363 referred children. Nearly 25 percent of those kids are over the age of 13, which is an age group that can be tough to place.

Sheri Hosek is just finishing up her first placement as a foster parent. She was assigned a high school senior, which would seem like a challenge to some, but Hosek said it's been great.

"I really couldn’t have asked for a better starting place," she said.

As a single woman, Hosek figured teenagers would be easier for her to parent than young children.

“I just kind of felt like with it just being me as a single person here, life could be a little bit more flexible with a teen," she said. "I also knew that I would really enjoy conversations with a teen, you know and in addition to just, you know dealing with behavioral and other challenges.”

Christa Hefel, recruitment and engagement leader at Four Oaks, said many families think they won't be able to handle a teenager.

"A lot of people think it's scary to take kids that are older or teenagers and really it's not," she said. "There's a lot of perks to having children that are older. You don't have to worry about diapers and daycare and all of those kinds of things."

Hefel said there's also a need for minority families. Twenty-five percent of the children referred to Four Oaks are African American, 11 percent multi-racial, and less than one percent Hispanic.

It's important for kids to live in a home with a family that shares the same race, according to Hefel.

"When you get them into a home that's a completely different culture, a completely different everything, it can be really difficult on kids," she said. "So to lessen that difficulty, it'd be great if we had homes of similar cultures, similar races."

Hefel and Hosek encourage people to go to a class if they'd like to learn more. More information can be found at the Four Oaks website.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it," Hosek said.