Four Oaks staff test positive for Covid-19

Several Four Oaks staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

Officials say they tested positive Friday.

“As a member of the Four Oaks board, I cannot thank the staff enough for their commitment to the success of the children and families they work with every day,” said Mark Danielson, Four Oaks chairman of the board. “Their commitment and professionalism have remained steady during these unbelievably tough circumstances. I think about them every day, I wish them health and happiness. Together, we will get through this.”

Testing has been approved by Linn County Public Health for other staff and youth who have been in contact with those testing positive. Personal protective equipment and quarantine protocols have also been implemented to protect all involved and limit further exposure.

“Four Oaks’ foremost responsibility and priority is for the safety of the children in our care, their families, the community and our staff,” said Debbie Craig, chief advocacy officer for Four Oaks. “We are working closely with Linn County Public Health and are not disclosing specific details to protect the healthcare privacy of the staff and residents.”

Four Oaks closed its campus, residential group homes and other facilities to visitors in March. Four Oaks has been following the precautions outlined by the CDC, LCPH and DHS to protect staff, youth and families.

Four Oaks operates residential programs for troubled youth referred by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), Juvenile Court Services (JCS), parents and other officials.

