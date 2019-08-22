Four Iowans who vape report respiratory issues

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting four cases of people becoming sick after vaping.

The four were from across the state. They're all in their early to mid-20s and have had a history of vaping. Three of them say the vaping products they were using contained THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes a high.

Several states have recently reported cases of people suffering severe respiratory illnesses from vaping, especially teenagers and young adults. Symptoms include cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain, and worsening difficulty breathing, sometimes requiring intensive care. These illnesses have been caused by a variety of vaping products.