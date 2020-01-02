Four Cedar Rapids City Council members sworn in for new terms

Four members of the Cedar Rapids City Council were sworn in Thursday morning at City Hall.

Among those who took an oath included new member Patrick Loeffler, who will serve as an at-large member on the Council.

Loeffler is a small-business owner and local union leader.

Loeffler tells TV9 among his biggest priorities will be addressing public safety issues.

"Public safety has become really really huge for me," said Loeffler. "I used to be a reserve officer here in Cedar Rapids, had an issue where I had a gun pointed at me. We're having a lot more shots in Cedar Rapids."

Loeffler explained he is not sure what needs to be done to improve public safety but says he is looking forward to learning more, about what he calls, the "underlining" issues.

Incumbent city council members Scott Olson, Scott Overland, and Ann Poe were also sworn in.