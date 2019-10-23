Founding members of "We Care Shop" honored in Cedar Rapids

Some of the founding members of the "We Care Shop" were honored Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.

Members of the "We Care Shop" are honored on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Three of the founding members sat at the head table during the luncheon, put on by the Young Parents Network.

The store provides free diapers, baby food and clothes to families in need. The group of women started the shop 26 years ago in the basement of Cedar Christian Church.

The women are retiring from volunteering now, but the shop will continue. They say they're shocked by how much it's grown. It's now located in downtown Cedar Rapids.

"Especially after the diaper bank. We paired up with the diaper bank and it just grew by leaps and bounds. From one small notebook to identity cards and bar codes," volunteer Barbara Appleget said. "Just amazing growth and many more diapers than we ever could have imagined."

City councilmember Tyler Olson also presented a proclamation at today's luncheon, recognizing the women's service.

Each averaged 110 hours of volunteer work a year.