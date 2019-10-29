Founder of Happy Joe's Pizza, Joe Whitty, dies at age 82

A Quad Cities legacy has died.

Joe Whitty, 82, died, Tuesday according to a post by his Daughter.

“Happy Joe Whitty completed his life’s work today,” Kristel Whitty-Ersan, posted. He now rests in God’s loving arms.”

Whitty founded Happy Joe’s Pizza in 1972 with a location in the Village of East Davenport.

According to Whitty’s biography on the company’s website, Whitty was born in Minot, North Dakota and moved to Davenport in 1966 to take a job at Super Value Bakery.

“Joe inspired us. Remember Joe with happiness. He was a bright light in our world with an unforgettable smile and a compassionate faithful heart,” his daughter wrote.

Funeral services for Whitty are pending.