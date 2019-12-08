Founder of Berkley fishing company, former congressman Bedell dies at 98

A former congressman from northwest Iowa and founder of a fishing equipment company has died.

Berkley Bedell, in an official United States Congress photograph upon entering the U.S. House of Representatives in 1975 (Courtesy: United States Congress)

Berkley Bedell, who represented northwest Iowa as a Democrat in the United States House of Representatives from 1975 to 1987, passed away from complications from a stroke he suffered earlier in December. He was 98 years old.

"A true prairie populist, his value-driven policies united Iowans and inspired generations of future Democrats. Our state is a better place because of his leadership, and his dedication to community will be missed. Our thoughts are with the Bedell family," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and Fourth District Chair Penny Rosfjord said, in a joint statement.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who served in the Congress alongside Bedell as part of Iowa's delegation, described him as a good friend whose difference in party affiliation did not keep the two from being able to cooperate.

Bedell founded the Berkley fishing company during his teenage years in 1937 in Spirit Lake. The company went on to become known for its Trilene fishing line and PowerBait-branded tackle.