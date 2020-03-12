Foundation 2 Crisis Center seeing more people reach out for gambling addiction help

Nearly 6 months into legalized sports betting in Iowa, and one agency that offers crisis prevention and intervention says they are seeing more people asking for help.

Foundation 2 handles the 'bets off' program in Iowa and has seen more calls, which is not a surprise to them.

Iowa's Department of Public Health also says 315,000 Iowans experienced at least one problem related to their gambling in the past year.

Jennifer MacCormick says they've seen more people confused about the 'Bets Off' line. She says people are mistakenly calling, trying to place a bet on something, not about a gambling addiction. They have gotten calls for treatment inquiries on sports betting. However, due to the newness of legal sports gambling in Iowa, there has not been a significant increase in treatment requests.

"The information about gambling and treatment are getting out there, and when we put the information out there we do see an increase because they see a place they can get help,” said Jessica MacCormick. “At this point, I think there is a lot of things going on that might be distracting especially with March Madness not being able to attended in person might be a reason as well.”

February's revenue report from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission shows they've seen a slight decrease in the total sports betting handle, down about 1.9 percent from January. However, the mobile sports betting handle increased 11.6 percent from January.

Next year, the crisis center says they plan on gathering more specific data on sports betting since enough time may have gone by that those struggling with addiction will be requesting more support and treatment options.