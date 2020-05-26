Foster Care Awareness Month brings attention to need for more foster homes

May is Foster Care Awareness Month. It highlights foster parents and the need for more of them, including here in Eastern Iowa, and now some say the need will increase after the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders at Four Oaks call the need for foster care urgent. They say they need about 500-1,000 more foster homes. Emily Easton from Ames has been a foster parent for more than 7 years. She says it brings her great joy.

"We have enough love, and we have enough space where we want to use those things well,” said Easton. “One way we can use them well is to use them to serve others.”

Easton and her husband have fostered a half dozen kids in 7 years. They became foster parents through the Four Oaks program. Kids will stay with them for up to a year sometimes. Easton says it's hard work, but it's rewarding.

"It's really an honor and a privilege to watch children go from hurting to healing,” she said. “To be a part of that process is really special. To watch things that were not going well and to see those small victories.”

Leaders at Four Oaks say economic or medical hardships can push families over the edge. Also being around each other for long periods of time can lead to domestic situations.

Four Oaks is working with Foster Parents virtually right now. People can still sign-up to be foster parents. If fostering isn't for them, they can still volunteer or donate.

