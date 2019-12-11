Fort Madison officer involved shooting under investigation

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Fort Madison.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Fort Madison police were called to a manufacturing warehouse for someone inside armed with a handgun just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The armed subject was shot by a Fort Madison police officer and taken to the Fort Madison Community Hospital. The suspect died from their injuries at the hospital. The identification of the person is being withheld until the family is notified.

The name of the officer is also being withheld pending an interview with the DCI.