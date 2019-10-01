Fort Dodge teen accused of posting 'school shooter' job opening online

A 14-year-old boy from Fort Dodge faces a terrorism charge after he made an online job posting for a school shooter.

Fort Dodge Police say they found out Friday that the teen made a post on Indeed.com, according to a release on the department's Facebook page.

Officers said they tried to apply for the job in an attempt to get contact information. They used info from the site and additional leads to find the suspect.

The suspect's identity will not be released due to his age.