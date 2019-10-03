Pastor killed outside of Fort Dodge church was also chaplain for law enforcement, first responder agencies

A man is in police custody for the death of a pastor outside a church in Fort Dodge Wednesday night.

Authorities in Fort Dodge say a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a pastor outside of a church Wednesday night. (Background image from KCCI / Pastor's picture from Fort Dodge Police Department/Facebook)

Allen Henderson was the senior pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Police say it appeared he suffered bodily injuries consistent with an assault.

Just before 6 p.m., police said they received reports of the pastor unresponsive near the church. First responders performed CPR on him. They later took him to the hospital where he later died.

Police say their investigation indicated a confrontation happened outside the church. Authorities said they later arrested Joshua Pendleton, 36, on first-degree murder and robbery charges.

Pendleton is expected to appear in court later Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Fort Dodge Police Department said Henderson was also a chaplain for all area law enforcement and first responder agencies.

"[He] will forever be remembered for his dedication and service for all of those he touched within this community and beyond," the post said.