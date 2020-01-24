Fort Dodge man sentenced to life for killing 2 brothers

A Fort Dodge man found guilty last month of the 2018 shooting deaths of two brothers has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Messenger reports that 28-year-old Tanner King was sentenced Friday for two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 34-year-old El Dominic and 37-year-old Marion Rhodes on Oct. 22, 2018.

Police say Dominic's body was found in an alley and his older brother's body was found in a nearby apartment parking lot. Police say King also tried to kill another man by firing a shot at him but missed.