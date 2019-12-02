Fort Dodge inmate assaults corrections facility officer responding to cell fire

Officials at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility are investigating after an inmate reportedly attacked an officer Sunday.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. when the officer responded to a cell where inmates started a fire, officials said in a press release. When the officer opened the cell door, an inmate started kicking and punching the officer.

Authorities used pepper spray to subdue the inmate who reportedly tried to attack another officer.

Staff put out the fire using an extinguisher. Medical professionals at the facility treated the officer who was attacked.

The inmate was not hurt, officials said.