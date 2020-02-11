Former staff claims Glenwood center exploited disabled patients

Two doctors and other former employees of an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit against a state agency and several officials alleging a conspiracy to silence complaints about sexual arousal research they claim exploited fragile and dependent residents.

The allegations center on the former superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center who was fired in December. The lawsuit claims he conducted medical experimentation.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in by two former Glenwood doctors and other former employees. They allege violations of civil rights and whistleblower laws, wrongful termination and interference with a doctor-patient relationship.