Former first lady Laura Bush to speak at University of Northern Iowa Wednesday

Former first lady of the United States Laura Bush is set to speak at a lecture series at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday.

It's part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The lecture series was established in 2001 by UNI alumni and former Iowa Lt. Gov. Joy Cole Corning.

Tickets are required for admission.

As the first lady from 2001 to 2009, she advanced literacy education to support America's youth. She now serves as chairwoman of the Women's Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas. She is also an advocate for women's rights.

