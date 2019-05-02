Former coach sentenced to 180 years for sexually exploiting boys

A former youth basketball coach from Monticello has been sentenced to 180 years in prison by a federal judge.

Greg Stephen, 43, helped found the Iowa Barnstormers, a traveling program for the state's top youth players sponsored by Adidas.

Stephen pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual exploitation and pornography charges after investigators found photos or video of 440 different boys.

He was jailed in March 2018 after his former brother-in-law found a hidden recording device in Stephen's Monticello home.

His defense team asked Stephen only be sentenced to 20 years in prison because anything more would be too harsh. Prosecutors said Stephen is a "hands-on" child molester and used the program as a way to provide himself with a "steady, replenishing stream of victims".

180 years in prison is the maximum penalty Stephen faced.