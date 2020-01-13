Former Waterloo nursing home worker sentenced for abusing, threatening resident

A former nursing home worker will serve two to five years probation for abusing a resident at the home.

(MGN Image)

Michael Kane, 61, of Westgate, pleaded guilty earlier this month to dependent adult abuse with injury.

Kane worked at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. Investigators say in June of 2018, he pinched and punched a resident there. He then attempted to suffocate the patient and threatened to shoot him.

As part of the plea deal, the offense will come off of Kane's record after he completes probation.