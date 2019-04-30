Former Vice President Biden makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids

We're still more than 10 months away from Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses, and Democratic candidates continue vying for voters' support.

Democrats now have 20 candidates to pick from.

On Tuesday, the latest to jump into the race, former Vice President Joe Biden, made his first campaign visit to Cedar Rapids. He started in Cedar Rapids at the Veterans Memorial Building.

A local firefighter introduced the former vice president on stage. This is the first of many moves to show Biden's support for the middle class.

"I want to make no mistake about it, I'm a union guy," Biden said. "The backbone of American is hardworking Iowans and Americans."

Biden announced his top three platforms. One includes furthering the work he and President Obama started years ago, the Affordable Care Act.

"Make sure we finish the job on health care," Biden said. "I don't have time to give out the details and plans. This will come out as I come out across the campaign across here."

A promise to return to Iowa often does not surprise party leaders in Linn County.

"I think between this year and 2016 there is a lot more excitement. It's similar to what we had in 2008 when we had Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton at the time," Bret Nilles, chair of Linn County Democrats, said.

Leaders say more candidates translates to more involvement.

"Especially the diversity of the candidates, people are wanting to go out meet candidates, shake their hands and ask questions," Nilles said.

Laura Kamienski is with the Linn County Republicans. She said the party is not concerned about the number of Democrats. Instead, they're using the time to rally support for established candidates. She said voters are confident in the results from President Trump, including border security and tax cuts.

"We have to eliminate the one trillion loopholes in the law right now. We can't justify them," Biden said.

But that's what many Democrats, including Biden, want to change. Again saying that's what would help the middle class most.

"I think the moral obligation is to rebuild the middle class, that's my north star, and the reason for that is when middle class do well everyone does well," Biden said.

Biden led a few state-wide polls even before launching his official campaign. And those numbers continue to rise.

One poll by CNN found Biden jumping 11 points to 39 percent.That puts him 24 points ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders who was at 15 percent.