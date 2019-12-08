Former Univ. of Iowa director of athletics "Bump" Elliott passes away at 94

The man who oversaw a period of transition and growth for student athletics at the University of Iowa has died, according his family.

Chalmers "Bump" Elliott, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was 94 years old.

"For over 75 years Bump epitomized the best values of the Big Ten athletic conference and its member institutions. His fundamental beliefs in academic excellence, gender equality, diversity, honesty and athletic achievement guided his life and career as a student athlete, coach and administrator. Bump proudly represented Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa, the Big Ten and the best of college athletics since 1943," the Elliott family wrote on his passing, in a statement.

Elliott became Director of Athletics at Iowa in July 1970 stayed in that role for over 21 years until August 1991. During his tenure as the head of the Hawkeyes programs, the school saw great success, including 11 NCAA wrestling titles, three trips by the football team to the Rose Bowl, and appearances in the Final Four in men's basketball and College World Series by the baseball team, according to the school's athletic department.

Elliott was responsible for hiring three of the winningest coaches in school history: Hayden Fry for football, Tom Davis for men's basketball, and Dan Gable for wrestling.

"Bump's footprint will forever shine on Iowa athletics. His leadership for more than two decades continues to be evident in any success enjoyed by our teams, coaches, and programs. Bump was far ahead of his time as a student-athlete, football coach, as the leader of Iowa athletics, and as a mentor and friend to all who knew him," current director of athletics Gary Barta said, in a statement posted to hawkeyesports.com.

Elliott Drive in Iowa City, which runs between Hawkins Drive and Newton Road in front of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, is named in his honor.

Prior to serving as director of athletics at Iowa, Elliott was head coach at the University of Michigan, his alma mater. He was named the Big Ten Conference's most valuable player in football during the 1947 season.

Read the full statement from the Elliott family below:

Chalmers (“Bump”) Elliott, our loving father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 7th, at the age of 94.

For over 75 years Bump epitomized the best values of the Big Ten athletic conference and its member institutions. His fundamental beliefs in academic excellence, gender equality, diversity, honesty and athletic achievement guided his life and career as a student athlete, coach and administrator. Bump proudly represented Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Iowa, the Big Ten and the best of college athletics since 1943.

Bump’s pride and joy were his wife, Barbara, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. He was a true gentleman who treated everyone with kindness and respect. Bump’s memory will live on through the thousands of men and women who loved him throughout his great life.

Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.