Former UNI professor serving time in Ark. on child sex crimes charges dies

A former University of Northern Iowa professor, serving time in Arkansas for child molestation, has died in prison.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the Arkansas Department of Corrections said John Longnecker, 80, died Tuesday. He suffered from lung cancer.

Longnecker retired from UNI in 2000 after 33 years and moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas.

In 2016, Longnecker pleaded guilty to charges of rape, sexual assault and child porn after he fondled three children between the ages of 5 and 8. Investigators found an image of a 10-year-old girl posing nude on his computer and later found evidence he filmed himself abusing children.

Authorities contacted police in Cedar Falls, who launched their own investigation. They never charged him for several allegations of abuse in Iowa.