Former President Jimmy Carter "in good spirits" after fall

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after a fall Monday night at his Georgia home, according to a tweet from the Carter Center.

Carter, 95, went to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture, the tweet said.

"He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the post said.

Carter fell once at his home earlier this month, leaving him with 14 stitches and bruising around his left eye.