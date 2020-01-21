Former Marion Police Chief added to lawsuit for alleged retaliation

Joseph McHale, Marion's former police chief, is now named in a lawsuit that claims sexual harassment, retaliation, and threats.

Valerie Rheeder, a former custodian, had already filed the lawsuit claiming former Deputy Police Chief Doug Slagle sexually harassed her and that Administrative Manager Shellene Gray threatened her if she did not keep quiet about the allegations.

Court documents say the Iowa Civil Rights Commission granted Rheeder permission to sue McHale in December for retaliation, a violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

The amended suit said McHale did not investigate Rheeder's allegations that then-Deputy Chief Slagle had sexually harassed her. Records say what happened instead was McHale issued a written warning to Rheeder stating she would be fired if she ever talked with Slagle again outside of her normal duties.

McHale announced he would be leaving the Marion police department in May to take a consulting job in Florida. Rheeder ended up leaving her job shortly thereafter.

The suit says Rheeder was "forced" out of her job because of the way she was treated after making her sexual harassment complaint.

McHale declined to speak about the allegations against him with the I9 investigative team. The attorney representing Rheeder in the case also declined to discuss this development.

Marion's City manager Lon Pluckahn said in a statement to I9 that the city denies the claims made against McHale and the City.