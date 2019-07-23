Former Linn-Mar nurse sentenced to 180 days in jail for sexual exploitation of a minor

A former nurse at Linn-Mar High School was sentenced in connection with a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, court filings said on Tuesday.

Angela Beik (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Angela Beik, 47, entered an Alford plea to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee. She was sentenced to 180 days in the Linn County Jail, with credit for time served. Beik must also pay a fine of $625, a $100 victim surcharge for sexual abuse cases, and restitution of $906.26 to the Crime Victim Assistance Program.

Beik will be subject to 10 years of supervised release after serving her jail sentence, with eligibility for parole from that sentence. She will also need to register as a sex offender.

A no-contact order was also issued against Beik for the student she had a sexual relationship with. It will be in place until July 23, 2024, preventing her from communicating with the student by any means or being in his vicinity.

Beik will begin her sentence within 90 days from today's date, with arrangements for surrender to be made with the Linn County Sheriff's Department within 15 days. She will be eligible for work release.

Beik stood accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at Linn-Mar, which court documents said she had admitted to coworkers at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

She faces an unrelated charge of assault, which she entered a plea of not guilty, for punching a person in a Cedar Rapids Starbucks drive-thru, following an argument on social media. Her next court appearance on that matter is July 31.