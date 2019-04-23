Former Linn-Mar nurse to be sentenced on sexual exploitation charge

A judge on Tuesday is expected to sentence a former Linn-Mar School District nurse who took an Alford plea for having sex with a 16-year-old.

Angela Beik entered an Alford plea in February. That means while she doesn't admit guilt, she does admit there is enough evidence to convict her.

Court documents said she had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen to coworkers at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Beik faces up to 6 months in jail. She's also required to register as a sex offender.

Beik faces an unrelated charge of assault for punching a person in a Cedar Rapids Starbucks drive-thru, following an argument on social media. The next court date for that case is on April 25.