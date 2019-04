The jury in the case of a former youth baseball coach charged with sexual abuse found him not guilty.

The charges against 38-year-old Eric Aguiniga included having sex with a 16-year-old last year in Altoona, near Des Moines.

Police did not say how he knew the victim.

The jury found Aguiniga not guilty on all charges, according to KCCI.

He coached players between the ages of 6 and 14 but resigned from the baseball organization after prosecutors filed charges.