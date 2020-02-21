Former Iowa governor, US ag secretary to monitor drugmaker

Former Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has been hired to monitor Purdue Pharma as the OxyContin maker goes through bankruptcy. His job is to ensure the company is following an agreement that it not overstate the benefits of opioids or downplay the risk of addiction.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection as part of its effort to settle thousands of lawsuits over its role in the national opioid crisis. Vilsack is to report to Purdue's directors and to the federal bankruptcy court handling the case.

The Democrat worked on rural opioid issues under former President Barack Obama.