Former Iowa governor, US ag secretary Vilsack wins $150,000 from Powerball

A former Iowa governor and U.S. agriculture secretary has claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize.

Tom Vilsack picked up winnings Monday at the Iowa Lottery's headquarters in Clive.

His ticket matched the Jan. 22 Powerball number and four of the remaining five numbers. He just missed out on the estimated $347 million jackpot. He'd bought the ticket at a grocery store in Waukee, a Des Moines suburb where he and his wife live.

He's now president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. He told lottery officials his church and his children will share in his winnings.

