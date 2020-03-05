Former Iowa City Hillel House director found guilty of molesting 9-year-old boy

On Thursday a jury found the former Iowa City Hillel House director guilty of molesting a 9-year-old boy.

David Weltman, 29, was arrested in September of 2019 and charged with second-degree sexual abuse. Police said the abuse happened when Weltman was giving the boy Hebrew lessons at the Hillel House on Market Street between Feb. 1 and March 31.

At one point, the victim said Weltman picked him up, carried him into another room and touched him inappropriately, according to charging documents in 2019. Police said Weltman admitted to an ex-acquaintance that he touched a child and confessed he is attracted to young boys.

Sentencing for Weltman is set for April 27th at 1:30 p.m.