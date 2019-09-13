Former Iowa City Hillel House director accused of molesting 9-year-old boy

Authorities have charged the former executive director of the Hillel House in Iowa City with molesting a 9-year-old boy.

David Weltman, 29, is accused of touching a 9-year-old boy inappropriately during a Hebrew lesson, according to police. (Courtesy image)

Arresting documents show David Weltman, 29, is charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Police said the abuse happened when Weltman was giving the boy Hebrew lessons at the Hillel House on Market Street between Feb. 1 and March 31.

At one point, the victim said Weltman picked him up, carried him into another room and touched him inappropriately, according to charging documents.

Police said Weltman admitted to an ex-acquaintance that he touched a child and confessed he is attracted to young boys.

The victim's parents requested a no-contact order with Weltman.

Hillel International released the following statement:

"Hillel International and Iowa Hillel took immediate action when we were made aware of the allegations against Mr. Weltman by law enforcement, placing him on administrative leave. He is no longer an employee of Iowa Hillel and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation.

“It pains us greatly to hear of these allegations, as the safety of our students and community members is Hillel’s top priority. Hillel is here to support the Jewish community at the University of Iowa during this difficult time, and we urge any student who needs support to reach out to us or directly to University Counseling Services.”

An announcement from the University of Iowa in 2017 advertised an event where David Weltmanw as talking about his role as the executive director for the Hillel House in Iowa City.

The Hillel House takes part in serving the Jewish community at the University of Iowa.

According to Hillel's website, "Hillel’s mission is to be a visible and positively recognized nexus of Jewish life on campus. We aim to inspire Jewish students to create an active and open community with each other as well as locally, nationally, and around the world."