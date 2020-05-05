Former Hawkeye football player still has lingering effects after beating COVID-19

A former Iowa Hawkeye football player says he still has lingering effects following a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Former lineman Jeff Koeppel says he had chest congestion and found himself coughing at work one day. He noticed he ran out of breath while doing small tasks.

So, he called his doctor. Koeppel says he had symptoms for about two and a half weeks, and he still has lingering effects from COVID-19.

He says he loses his breath easily, and he wants to make sure everyone takes this virus seriously.

"I've been an athlete my whole life you always get tired and you lose your breath but you always get it back," Koeppel said. "I could not get it back. I believe the oxygen level supposed to be 95-96 I was struggling to keep it above 91."

He says support from his friends, family, former teammates and coaches helped him get through this time.

