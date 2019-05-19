Former Hawkeye Tony Ramos retiring from competitive wrestling

Former University of Iowa National Champion wrestler Tony Ramos is retiring from competition. He confirmed his retirement on social media.

Ramos is a three time All American and 2014 NCAA champion for the Hawkeyes.

Ramos was taking part in the 2019 world team trials this weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina when he lost to a former Penn State national champion.

Afterward the match, Ramos walked to the center of the mat, removed his shoes, and left them. That's a time honored tradition for retiring wrestlers.