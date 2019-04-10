Former Hawkeye Gustafson selected 17th overall in WNBA draft

Former Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball star Megan Gustafson was selected as the 17th overall pick for the 2019 WNBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Megan Gustafson (Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)

Gustafson, a 6'3" center for the Hawkeyes, will be joining the Dallas Wings as their second-round draft pick. She won numerous awards for player of the year following the 2018-2019 season, including the Naismith Award.

With the 17th pick of the #WNBADraft, we have selected Megan Gustafson (GustafsonMeg10) from @IowaWBB. Welcome to the #WingsFam! �� pic.twitter.com/sUqxtJaxdW — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 11, 2019

Gustafson finished her Iowa career as the all-time leading scorer at the school among both men's and women's players.