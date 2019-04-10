Former Hawkeye Gustafson selected 17th overall in WNBA draft

NEW YORK (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball star Megan Gustafson was selected as the 17th overall pick for the 2019 WNBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Gustafson, a 6'3" center for the Hawkeyes, will be joining the Dallas Wings as their second-round draft pick. She won numerous awards for player of the year following the 2018-2019 season, including the Naismith Award.


Gustafson finished her Iowa career as the all-time leading scorer at the school among both men's and women's players.

 