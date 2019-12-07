Former Hawkeye Boettger to wear cleats honoring children's hospital on Sunday

A former offensive lineman for the University of Iowa football team will be wearing special equipment highlighting that school's children's hospital on Sunday.

Ike Boettger, of Cedar Falls, will be wearing cleats that represent the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The Nike-branded cleats will feature coloring and logos that match designs the hospital uses.

Boettger will be joining other players in the National Football League participating in "My Cause My Cleats," which allows players to wear specially-designed gear to promote causes that are important to them, according to the league.

Boettger was on the Hawkeyes roster from 2013 through 2017. He currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, who are playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2019.