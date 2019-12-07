Former Hawkeye Boettger to wear cleats honoring children's hospital on Sunday

Specially-designed cleats with colors and logos that represent the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital that will be worn by Buffalo Bills lineman Ike Boettger during a game on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2019. The cleats will be part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign which allows players to wear the gear to promote causes (Courtesy Photo/Buffalo Bills)
Updated: Sat 10:49 AM, Dec 07, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KCRG) - A former offensive lineman for the University of Iowa football team will be wearing special equipment highlighting that school's children's hospital on Sunday.

Ike Boettger, of Cedar Falls, will be wearing cleats that represent the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The Nike-branded cleats will feature coloring and logos that match designs the hospital uses.

Boettger will be joining other players in the National Football League participating in "My Cause My Cleats," which allows players to wear specially-designed gear to promote causes that are important to them, according to the league.

Boettger was on the Hawkeyes roster from 2013 through 2017. He currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, who are playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2019.

