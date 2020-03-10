Former Hawkeye, Anamosa native Marshal Yanda retiring from the Baltimore Ravens

Former Hawkeye and Anamosa native Marshal Yanda is retiring from the gridiron.

Yanda spent the last 13 years playing for the Baltimore Ravens, the only team he ever played for after he was a third-round pick in 2007.

Yanda was voted to eight Pro Bowls and won the Super Bowl in 2012.

In a press release, the Ravens said he wanted to leave while he was still at the top of his game, despite having a year left on his contract.

Yanda will talk Wednesday morning about his decision.

