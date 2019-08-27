Former Fairfield police officer receives deferred judgment in burglary case

Former Fairfield Police officer, 31-year-old Ryan Mills, who was arrested on burglary charges earlier this year, may not have a conviction on his criminal record after he received a deferred judgment in court.

Ryan Mills, 31 (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)

Mills pleaded to guilty to burglary in the second degree for stealing opioids from The Veterinary Clinic of Fairfield while working in uniform.

The case was tried in Washington County to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. Last week, Mills received the differed judgment.

Mills tells the I9 investigative team that he is "a good guy" who simply "messed up."

Court records say Mills broke into a medicine cabinet at the Fairfield veterinary clinic around January first of this year while in possession of a weapon.

Mills was facing a second-degree burglary charge, a class C felony, for the crime. That carries with it up to ten years behind bars.

The Iowa Department of Corrections recommended the court deffer Mills' judgment. Washington County Attorney John Gish tells I9 his office tried to resist the judgment, pointing out that means Mills will not receive a conviction on his criminal record should he successfully complete probation.

"I think the nature of this offense was one that warranted a conviction," Gish said, in a statement.

Gish also said despite what has transpired, Mills may still be a certified peace officer in Iowa. Gish says he plans to inform a council within the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, which oversees certifications, as to what happened to see if they will revoke Mills' license.

Mills was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and could be on probation for up to five years.