Former Durant police officer being sued for 'assault'

Motorcyclist Bryce Yakish is suing former Durant Police Officer Robert Smith for what he did during a traffic stop back in September 2017.

The lawsuit follows a recent I9 investigation that uncovered the dash-cam footage from the stop. The video showed Smith using what some believe to be excessive force against Yakish after he had pulled him over near West Liberty. Smith was a trooper for the Iowa State Patrol at the time of the incident.

The lawsuit says Smith assaulted Yakish and pulled a gun on him in addition to knocking his bike over. Court documents say Yakish needed medical attention because of what Smith did.

The lawsuit also alleges Smith lied about what happened before and during the altercation.

Yakish was originally charged with eluding law enforcement. The charge, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dropped after prosecutors determined it was baseless.

Yakish is seeking compensation for what occurred.

Smith resigned from the Durant Police Department back in July after being put on administrative leave.

I9 reached out to the Durant Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and Robert Smith for comment on this latest development but we are still waiting to hear back at this time.

Yakish's attorney, Matin Diaz, tells I9 there is "very little doubt" about what happened.