Former Dunkerton police chief pleads guilty to misconduct charges

A former Dunkerton police chief pleaded guilty to charges that she received payment for hours she did not work.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, 25-year-old Katherine Krieger pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and felony misconduct in Black Hawk County court Monday.

As part of her plea, misdemeanor tampering charges will be dismissed.

Authorities say Krieger collected payment for hours of training and meetings she never attended.

She will be sentenced at a later date.