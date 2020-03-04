Former Council Bluffs officer gets probation for leaving scene of accident

A former police officer has been given two years of probation for leaving the scene of a fatal accident with a bicyclist in western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County court records say Robert Christensen pleaded guilty Monday. The judge granted Christensen a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, Christensen's conviction could be removed from his record if he were to successfully complete the terms of his probation.

The May 11 accident fatally injured 55-year-old William Shepard. Authorities say Christensen reported his involvement more than five hours after the accident.

Christensen had retired from the Council Bluffs police force.