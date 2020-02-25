Former College Community bus driver pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct

A former school bus driver in Cedar Rapids accused of sexual misconduct is scheduled to go on trial May 11.

Linn County court records say Thomas Williams pleaded not guilty last week to misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Investigators have said Williams forced a 10-year-old girl to sit on his lap inside the bus he drove Jan. 2 in a district parking lot.

Court documents say he grabbed the girl's head and tried to kiss her before she pulled away and left the bus.

The district has since fired Williams.