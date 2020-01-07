Former College Community School District bus driver appears in court for sexual exploitation charge

Thomas Alan Williams, a former College Community School District bus driver appeared in front of a Linn County judge Tuesday morning after being charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee and false imprisonment.

Court documents allege that in early Jan. 2020, Williams told a ten-year-old girl to remain on his school bus until after he had dropped off all of the other students. After they had been dropped off, Williams then allegedly parked his bus in a district parking lot, pulled the victim onto his lap, groped them and tried to kiss them.

Court records show the incident was captured on security video inside the bus.

Williams' bond was set at $10,000.

The College Community School District sent a statement to parents informing them they learned of the alleged incident on Jan. 2, adding "We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children."

A district investigation led to Williams being relieved of duties as a bus driver.

According to the district, officials notified the Cedar Rapids Police Department in order to begin a criminal investigation which led to Williams' arrest.