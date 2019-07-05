Former Bellevue schools teacher suspended over inappropriate relationship

The state of Iowa has suspended a former Bellevue teacher's license after she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Records from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners say Megan Fischer allowed a student to spend the night at her home on at least two occasions.

An investigation also found Fischer was involved in a car accident with a student in her vehicle but did not tell the school or the student's parents.

Fischer was working as a 'cheerleading sponsor' during the time her actions took place.

Fischer will now have a 'written reprimand' on her record.

Under the terms of Fisher's settlement agreement with the state, she will get to keep her teaching license after a three-year suspension if she undergoes a mental health evaluation and takes part in a teacher ethics course.

Fischer had also worked in the Andrew Community School District.

