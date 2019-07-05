Former teacher suspended over inappropriate relationship

The state of Iowa has suspended a former Andrew Community School District teacher's license after she had an inappropriate relationship with a student while employed by the Bellevue School District.

The Bellevue Middle/High School was evacuated on Wednesday when the staff was notified about a "concerning" message. The school said the threat wasn't credible. (Allison Wong)

Records from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners said Megan Fischer allowed a student to spend the night at her home on at least two occasions.

An investigation also found Fischer was involved in a car accident with a student in her vehicle but did not tell the school or the student's parents.

Fischer was working as a 'cheerleading sponsor' at Bellevue during the time her actions took place. Fischer will now have a 'written reprimand' on her record.

Under the terms of Fisher's settlement agreement with the state, she will get to keep her teaching license after a three-year suspension if she undergoes a mental health evaluation and takes part in a teacher ethics course.

Fischer also worked as a teacher in the Andrew Community School District.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Fisher was a teacher at Bellevue Schools. She was .5 cheer sponsor at Bellevue.