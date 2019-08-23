Former Bachelor star sentenced in fatal crash

Former "The Bachelor," star Chris Soules has agreed to a suspended two-year prison sentence following a crash that claimed the life of a man in Iowa.

Soules pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a deadly crash in April 2017, which is an aggravated misdemeanor. Court documents stated that he will also be fined $625.

Soules was driving when his pickup truck hit a tractor in rural Buchanan County in April 2017. 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher died in that crash. Soules called 911 and performed CPR on Mosher, but left before law enforcement officers arrived. He was arrested at his home hours later.