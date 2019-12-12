Forget the Fine supply drive could help you pay off parking tickets

Park Cedar Rapids is hosting their Forget the Fine Supply drive to help people pay off parking tickets.

You can stop by the main office, located at 349 4th Ave. SE, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to donate non-perishable items. These will help local family service centers.

You must donate enough items to pay off a full ticket, the items must be new, no food can be donated, but there is no limit to the amount a person can donate or citations dismissed.

The supply drive will end Monday, December 23rd.

Items you can donate can be found here: https://parkcedarrapids.com/Portals/0/Forget%20the%20Fine%20brochure.pdf

