Forest fires rage in contaminated area near Chernobyl nuclear plant

Forest fires are raging in the contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but officials say there is no radiation threat.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by aircraft have been battling forest fires around Chernobyl since last week. They have managed to contain the initial blazes, but new fires now rage close to the decommissioned plant.

Ukraine’s state Emergencies Service said the situation is under control and that radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the plant, were also within the norm.

Activists warned, however, that one of the fires was getting dangerously close to the plant's waste storage facilities.