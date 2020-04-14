Forest fires rage in contaminated area near Chernobyl nuclear plant

In this photo taken from the roof of Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant late Friday April 10, 2020, a forest fire is seen burning near the plant inside the exclusion zone. Ukrainian firefighters are labouring to put out two forest blazes in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station that was evacuated because of radioactive contamination after the 1986 explosion at the plant. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Forest fires are raging in the contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but officials say there is no radiation threat.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by aircraft have been battling forest fires around Chernobyl since last week. They have managed to contain the initial blazes, but new fires now rage close to the decommissioned plant.

Ukraine’s state Emergencies Service said the situation is under control and that radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the plant, were also within the norm.

Activists warned, however, that one of the fires was getting dangerously close to the plant's waste storage facilities.

 