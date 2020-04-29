Ford lost $2 billion in the first quarter, warns second quarter will be worse

Some not so good news for one of America's largest automakers. Ford Lost $2 billion in the first quarter.

Ford says it has had no reports of crashes or injuries. / (MGN)

Now, the company is warning the second quarter could be even worse.

Ford says the number of cars sold fell 21 percent and revenue lost 15 percent.

Automakers across the world have had to suspend production at factories and many dealerships have been shutdown due to stay at home orders.

With millions out of work, and millions more working from home, people have drastically stopped buying cars.