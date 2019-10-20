For those who are homeless, not being able to get online impacts everything from job searches to housing

Finding a job or housing without internet access can be nearly impossible. For those experiencing homeless, it's a significant barrier in an already difficult situation.

Paula Valliere and her husband, Jim, have been married for nearly ten years. He's an Air Force veteran and they both have college degrees.

As of August 5th, they've been homeless.

“People see Jim and I and they're like, ‘Why aren't you working? What’s your problem? You’re just lazy,” Valliere recalls people saying.

Valliere says that's not true at all, they both want to be working.

A major factor keeping them from clocking in somewhere is getting online.

“People need access to the internet for almost everything,” said Robin Switzer Brunner, Ecumenical Community Center Foundation chief operating officer.

Phoebe Trepp, executive director at Willis Dady Homeless Services, agrees. “The internet impacts every piece of housing, employment, transportation, it's just a part of it.”

Job searches are all mostly done with the internet. “It used to be this model of, you go look for work, you hit the pavement, you go in, you knock on doors, and you get applications, but that's just not how you get jobs most of the time today, it's all online,” Trepp said.

For those who don’t have a home, just getting to a computer can be a challenge. “When something should take you ten minutes, instead it takes you the whole day because you have to get on a bus, get to the library, get somewhere else,” Trepp explained.

Even if the sometimes hours-long applications do result in an interview, there might not be any direct way for those experiencing homelessness to know that. “You do something one day, and you can't get back onto a computer for a couple of other days, you've missed opportunities,” said Valliere.

But the Valliere’s have hope that a job, and a home, are just around the corner.

“I just met with my case manager, she's wonderful,” Valliere said. “She's working on goals with me to help find employment and to find housing.”

“When people are not doing well, it impacts all of us,” Trepp said. “It impacts the future of our community.”