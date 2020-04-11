Food pantries seeing more people in need of resources as unemployment rises

The number of people filing for unemployment throughout the United States as many businesses are closing its doors amid the COVID 19 outbreak and food pantries said they are seeing an increase of people needing help.

The number of people filing for unemployment throughout the United States as many businesses are closing its doors amid the COVID 19 outbreak and food pantries said they are seeing an increase of people needing help. Olivet Neighborhood Mission in Cedar Rapids Northwest side has changed its operations by making premade boxes for people to take and limiting the number of people coming in to the building at a single time. “Those two weeks at the end of March I saw more than 200 families who are new to us and stated they’ve lost their jobs,” said Director Julie Palmer. With many new faces coming through their doors she worries many people who are newly unemployed don’t know about the resources available to them. “If you are a family struggling and you have a larger amount of kids, you’ve probably already found yourself looking for resources,” she said. “Those who are all of a sudden in a position where they lost their jobs are scrambling to find the resources they need.” Iowa Workforce Development said 67 thousand new people applied for unemployment throughout the state in the last week of March and that number is continuing to rise. “I would ask that every Iowan provide the hard working dedicated staff at IWD the same patience and grace they would their friends and neighbors,” said Director of IWD Beth Townsend. While Palmer and Olivet Neighborhood Mission are seeing an increase of people and changing their ways, they don’t have a food shortage for the new people searching for food and resources. “We’re all going through a tough situation,” said Palmer. “There are a lot of unknowns. I just want people to know that they are welcome to come to any food pantry in the Cedar Rapids area and save your money to keep up with your bills.”

