Food pantries in Johnson County to provide grocery delivery

Food pantries in Johnson County will be offering grocery delivery to help those who do not have access to other resources.

This service is a partnership between 5 food-shelves (CommUnity Food Bank, Coralville Community Food Pantry, IC Compassion, and North Liberty Community Pantry) in the area as well as County Seats and Lazy Boy Delivery.

Residents in the county can call 319-519-6165 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request food delivery. That delivery will usually happen within 48 hours. Residents will receive pre-packed bags of food on what is available at the time.

You can donate to local pantries to help during this time as well. Officials stated that every dollar can go towards purchasing 5 pounds of food.

They are also looking for volunteers to help deliver the food. You can contact the nearest participating pantry or call the delivery line to find out how you can sign up.

Email addresses:

CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank ​builtbycommunity.org

Coralville Community Food Pantry ​coralvillefoodpantry.org

IC Compassion ​iccompassion.org

North Liberty Community Pantry ​northlibertycommunitypantry.org